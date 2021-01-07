Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.49. 2,560,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,844,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

