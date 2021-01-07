Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $375.48

Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.48 and traded as high as $388.00. Restore plc (RST.L) shares last traded at $382.00, with a volume of 106,151 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £473.72 million and a P/E ratio of 212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

