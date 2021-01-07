REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 6.1%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 606,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 380,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Get REV Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in REV Group by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.