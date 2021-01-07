Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 8.8%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.59. 683,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 433,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.