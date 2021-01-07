Reviewing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InMode and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 9.58 $61.15 million $1.60 29.29 Zynex $45.47 million 11.02 $9.49 million $0.28 51.50

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Zynex has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 82.91%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than InMode.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14% Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56%

Volatility & Risk

InMode has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats InMode on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and India, as well as indirectly through distributors in 46 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

