Reviewing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PS Business Parks and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Orchid Island Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus target price of $133.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Volatility and Risk

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PS Business Parks and Orchid Island Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.41 $174.97 million $6.78 19.39 Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 2.54 $24.26 million $0.86 6.06

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 44.01% 18.12% 8.96% Orchid Island Capital N/A 17.43% 1.68%

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

