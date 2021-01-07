Reviewing Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Travelzoo and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98% Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and Mobiquity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.96 $4.16 million $0.34 27.82 Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 2.49 -$43.75 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mobiquity Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

