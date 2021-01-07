Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.24

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and traded as low as $21.40. Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 217,502 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company has a market cap of £28.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

