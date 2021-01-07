Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Up 9.1%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 450,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 431,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

