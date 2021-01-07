Richard Buchband Sells 3,500 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00.

MAN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 418,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

