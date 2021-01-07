Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.
Ricoh Company Profile
Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.