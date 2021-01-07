Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

