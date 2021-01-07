Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect that Ricoh will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

