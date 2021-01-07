Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.90. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The stock has a market cap of C$19.44 million and a PE ratio of 18.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

