Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.90. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The stock has a market cap of C$19.44 million and a PE ratio of 18.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96.

Get Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) alerts:

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.