RING X PLATFORM One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $1.46 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

