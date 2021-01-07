Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,342.92 ($69.81).

LON RIO traded up GBX 195 ($2.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,310 ($82.44). 4,323,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,970. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,329 ($82.69). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,335.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,846.50. The stock has a market cap of £78.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

