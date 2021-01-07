Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,342.92 ($69.81).

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 195 ($2.55) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,970. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,329 ($82.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £78.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,335.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,846.50.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

