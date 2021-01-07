Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Shares Down 9%

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) shares were down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 123,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 106,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.75.

About Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.