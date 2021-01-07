RMPL Trading Up 35.7% Over Last Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002653 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $729,789.92 and $51,628.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00110914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00462565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00222823 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 906,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,979 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.