Robert W. Baird Downgrades L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Neutral

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $242.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

NYSE:LHX opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 438,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

