Robert W. Baird Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Neutral

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.