Robert W. Baird Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Neutral

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.
CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
CUZ opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.