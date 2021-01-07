Robert W. Baird Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $368.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $420.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.71.
NYSE:LMT opened at $348.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
