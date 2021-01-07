Robert W. Baird Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $368.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $420.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.71.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $348.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.