Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.
NYSE TFC opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
