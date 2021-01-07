Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.