Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 2.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.47. 143,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 122,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$281.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.35.

In other Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) news, Director Christian. A. Marti sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$27,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,740.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

