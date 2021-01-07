Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Rogers worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rogers by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rogers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $627,348.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,666.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,563. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

ROG opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $170.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

