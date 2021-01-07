Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $400.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $370.32 and last traded at $369.63, with a volume of 64436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $342.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.28.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 919.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

