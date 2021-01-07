Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.28.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $342.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.22 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $363.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.