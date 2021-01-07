ROOBEE (ROOBEE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $287,873.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $287,873.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

