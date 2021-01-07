Rosenblatt Securities Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $125.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.