Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.94

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.94 and traded as low as $22.42. Rotala PLC (ROL.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 101,175 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £11.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.94.

About Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL)

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala PLC (ROL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala PLC (ROL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.