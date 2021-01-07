Roth Capital Raises OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $70.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s current price.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,905. The company has a market cap of $559.03 million, a PE ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.