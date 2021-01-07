Rotharium Price Down 14% Over Last Week (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $102,776.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

