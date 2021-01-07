Rotten Trading Up 44.4% This Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $254,372.07 and approximately $1,560.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 50,261,928 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

