Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $10.50. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 208,884 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,275.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 806,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 176,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 82,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,661,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 349,725 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth $230,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

