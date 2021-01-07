RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $113.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $88.25. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.