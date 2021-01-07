RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM) Shares Down 13.6%

RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM) fell 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 281,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 677% from the average session volume of 36,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.09.

About RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal property is the Norwalk Gold Property comprising three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

