Rupaya Trading 33.3% Higher This Week (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Rupaya has a total market cap of $13,114.34 and $26.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143,661.29 or 3.74561064 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.