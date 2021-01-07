Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.