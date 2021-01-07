Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83. 332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

