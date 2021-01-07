Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83. 332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

