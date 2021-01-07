Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Sabre worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 300,451 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. ValuEngine lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

