Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) were up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 794,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 505,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.