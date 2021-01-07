SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $346,742.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $17.34 or 0.00044932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00441108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00229768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051098 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.