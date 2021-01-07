Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $1.37 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00428371 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

