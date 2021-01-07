Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Reaches $4.91 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. In the last week, Safe has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $85,225.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1,029.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

