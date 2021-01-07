SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $769,563.20

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $769,563.20 and $40.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,509.41 or 0.99798083 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00263183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00471659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00145857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001643 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

