SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $820,652.82 and approximately $62.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.83 or 0.99392126 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00249118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00416051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00147216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

