SafeCoin Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $769,563.20 and $40.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,509.41 or 0.99798083 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00263183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00471659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00145857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001643 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.