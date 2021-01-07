Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.18

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

About Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

