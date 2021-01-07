saffron.finance (SFI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.27 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One saffron.finance token can currently be bought for $335.11 or 0.00872809 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded up 63% against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance’s total supply is 79,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,058 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

saffron.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

