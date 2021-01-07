Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.54

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 1324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

