Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.70

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.70 and last traded at $193.89, with a volume of 4937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Get Saia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $84,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.