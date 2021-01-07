Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.70

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.70 and last traded at $193.89, with a volume of 4937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.01.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $84,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.